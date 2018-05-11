Hilton Head construction to cause delays for another week. Here's why

Traffic delays on the south end of Hilton Head Island will continue a week longer than expected.
Construction in the Office Park Road and Greenwood Drive area was expected to be completed Saturday, May 12, but will continue until Saturday, May 19, a news release from the town said.
Jennifer Lyle, assistant town engineer, said curbing work is being extended to make changes that will lessen the impact on trees.
Temporary lane closures on Office Park Road will prohibit turning onto Greenwood Drive between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., the release said.
Flaggers will direct traffic in the area. Drivers are asked to avoid the intersection if possible, the release said.
