1-car crash into telephone pole shut down traffic in Bluffton, sends 2 to hospital

A one-vehicle crash in Bluffton sent at least two people to the hospital Wednesday evening, according to the Bluffton Township Fire District.
An SUV crashed into a telephone pole near Buck Island Road and Simmonsville Road just before 6 p.m., fire spokesman Capt. Lee Levesque said. All five occupants of the vehicle — some of them children — were seen by Beaufort County EMS on scene and at least two were transported to a local hospital.
None of the occupants had what initially appeared to be life-threatening injuries, Levesque said.
Buck Island Road was shut down between Simmonsville Road and May River Road from about 6 p.m. until about 6:45 p.m., according to the fire district.
SCE&G was on scene to assess the damage to the telephone pole, to make sure it was not in danger of falling, particularly into the roadway. AT 6:40 p.m., the fire district posted on Facebook that the pole was secure and emergency personnel were preparing to open the road back up to traffic and leave the scene.
No power outages were immediately reported in the area.
