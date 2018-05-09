Here's what's been causing those backups on the bridges to Hilton Head
An inspection crew has been out this week checking on the undersides of the U.S. 278 bridges. The work has necessitated lane-closures on the bridges which have caused traffic delays. This was the scene on Monday morning on the Graves Bridge.
Logan Cambro wants to slow speeders in his Point Comfort Road neighborhood so he patrols it in a chicken suit. He signals motorists to slow down when his speed gun tells him they are going faster than the speed limit.
The U.S. 278 bridges from the mainland to Hilton Head Island are congested and structurally deficient. The Town of Hilton Head Island and Beaufort County have a plan to fix and widen the bridges called the Gateway Corridor Project.
A Wednesday morning collision between two vehicles on S.C. 170 in Okatie resulted in one injury and slowed traffic for about an hour near the intersection of Snake Road. The injured person was transported to a local hospital.
A motorhome caught fire on interstate 95 in Colleton County Thursday night, killing one person. The trees surrounding the vehicle also caught fire, and traffic was backed up for a few hours, according to the fire department.
Beaufort County traffic cameras showed multiple lanes of U.S. 278 in Bluffton were blocked around 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon following a major crash. Severe injuries were reported in the three-vehicle crash and a helicopter was called, police say.