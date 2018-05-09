Here's why it's taking you longer to get around Hilton Head this week

There's a reason it may be taking you longer to get anywhere on Hilton Head this week.
Several construction projects are causing delays for drivers. Two are still underway, and may cause more congestion.
Here's where you're likely to encounter delays:
Intersection of Office Park Road, Pope Avenue and New Orleans Road
Construction began in February to expand and realign this south-end intersection because it is a requirement of the town's agreement with the University of South Carolina Beaufort hospitality campus, scheduled to open later this year.
Between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 9, traffic will be directed through the intersection while traffic signals are moved, according to a news release from the town.
After 4 p.m. traffic will be moved to the newly paved lanes on Office Park and New Orleans roads.
The project is expected to be completed in June. Both roads will have an additional lane.
Some pedestrian and bike paths are closed because of the construction.
Hilton Head bridges
There will be lane closures on the bridges connecting the island to the mainland through Friday, May 11.
The South Carolina Department of Transportation will inspect the bridges as part of U.S. 278 corridor improvement projects.
Eastbound lane closures on both bridges may happen between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., a SCDOT release said.
Westbound lane closures may happen between 7 a.m. and 12 p.m.
Comments