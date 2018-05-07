First responders are on the scene of an overturned work trailer blocking southbound traffic on the Bell Bridge in Port Royal on Monday, May 7, 2018.
First responders are on the scene of an overturned work trailer blocking southbound traffic on the Bell Bridge in Port Royal on Monday, May 7, 2018. City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department
First responders are on the scene of an overturned work trailer blocking southbound traffic on the Bell Bridge in Port Royal on Monday, May 7, 2018. City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department

Traffic

Why traffic was backed up more than an hour through Port Royal on Monday morning

By Lisa Wilson

lwilson@islandpacket.com

May 07, 2018 09:03 AM

An overturned work trailer blocked traffic for more than an hour Monday morning on the Bell Bridge in Port Royal, firefighters reported.

The accident was blocking the southbound lane of S.C. 21, according to a news release from the City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department.

Even though only one lane was reported as blocked, traffic was moving slowly in both directions between the intersection of S.C. 21 and Savannah Highway to nearly the split with Paris Avenue West in Port Royal.

The accident happened before 7:45 a.m., according to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office Emergency Management Division. It was cleared just after 9 a.m.

Photos from the scene show the trailer toppled into the guard rail.

No injuries were reported.

  Comments  