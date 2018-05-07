Why traffic was backed up more than an hour through Port Royal on Monday morning

An overturned work trailer blocked traffic for more than an hour Monday morning on the Bell Bridge in Port Royal, firefighters reported.
The accident was blocking the southbound lane of S.C. 21, according to a news release from the City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department.
Even though only one lane was reported as blocked, traffic was moving slowly in both directions between the intersection of S.C. 21 and Savannah Highway to nearly the split with Paris Avenue West in Port Royal.
The accident happened before 7:45 a.m., according to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office Emergency Management Division. It was cleared just after 9 a.m.
Photos from the scene show the trailer toppled into the guard rail.
No injuries were reported.
Comments