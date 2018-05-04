A screenshot of the traffic camera at S.C. 170 and Commerce Place in Okatie, between Bluffton and Beaufort, South Carolina, shows emergency personnel working at the site of a multi-vehicle crash late Friday afternoon, May 4, 2018.
4-vehicle crash reported on SC 170 during Friday's rush hour

By Mandy Matney

May 04, 2018 04:38 PM

A four-vehicle crash during evening rush hour Friday has caused congestion on S.C. 170, between Bluffton and Beaufort.

Bluffton Township Fire District spokesman Lee Levesque said the crash occurred around 4:10 p.m. at S.C. 170 and Commerce Place (near the Burger King in Okatie).

Emergency vehicles, including a firetruck and ambulance, were on the scene at 4:20 p.m. Cameras show congested traffic in the area and it appears cars are being diverted around the scene of the crash.

People reported slow traffic from Commerce Place to Riverwalk Blvd. during the evening rush hour on Waze.

Emergency crews cleared the scene around an hour later, Levesque said.

This story will be updated.

