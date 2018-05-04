Traffic delays are expected on Hilton Head next week. Here's where

Hilton Head drivers should expect traffic delays on the south end next week.
On Monday, May 7, law enforcement will direct traffic through the Office Park Road, Pope Avenue and New Orleans Road intersection between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. while electrical connections to the traffic signals are replaced, according to a news release from the town.
There will be temporary lane closures between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on New Orleans Road at the intersection of Pope Avenue between Monday and Wednesday, May 9.
There will also be temporary lane closures on Office Park Road that restrict turning from Greenwood Drive onto Office Park Road between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. through Saturday, May 12, the release said.
Traffic will be controlled with signs and flaggers, the release said.
