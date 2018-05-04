A female driver in a silver Ford Fusion was killed in an accident in Savannah on Tuesday morning. Police are asking for the public's help in identifying her.
She was found dead next to her burning car in Savannah. Can you help police identify her?

By Lisa Wilson

lwilson@islandpacket.com

May 04, 2018 03:41 PM

Savannah police are seeking the public's help identifying a woman found dead next to her burning car on Tuesday morning.

Investigators with the Savannah Police Department said a female driver in a silver 2008 to 2012 model Ford Fusion was traveling south on New Hampstead Road before 10 a.m. when her car left the roadway and struck a tree.

The vehicle caught fire and started a brush fire, according to a news release from the police department.

The driver reportedly was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The only other identifying information released by investigators is that the driver had braces.

Anyone with information about the driver's identity may call the police department's Traffic Investigation Unit at (912) 525-2421.

