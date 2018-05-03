Okatie crash on SC 170 blocks all westbound lanes

Both westbound lanes of S.C. 170 near Sun City Boulevard in Okatie were blocked after a Thursday afternoon crash.
The crash happened around 2:40 p.m., and initially blocked all four lanes in both directions, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office's Emergency Management Division.
The department later tweeted that only the westbound lanes are closed. Around 2:55 p.m., it tweeted again that the lanes had re-opened.
Beaufort County traffic cameras showed emergency personnel at the scene and slow moving traffic as the scene was cleared.
The conditions of the crash and reports of any possible injuries have not yet been released.
Comments