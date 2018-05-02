Expect more congestion on Hilton Head bridges next week. Here's why

Some Hilton Head Island bridges will have single lane closures beginning Monday, according to a news release from the South Carolina Department of Transportation.
A contractor will be inspecting bridges using snooper trucks, the release said. Inspections are planed for the four bridges — over Mackay and Skull creeks — which connect the island to Bluffton.
The work is part of U.S. 278 corridor improvement projects, the release said. Inspections are expected to be completed by Friday, May 11.
Eastbound lane closures on both bridges may happen between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., the release said. Westbound lane closures may happen between 7 a.m. and 12 p.m.
Drivers are advised to slow down and use caution. Congestion and delays are expected, the release said.
