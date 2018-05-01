Traffic signal adjustments on US 278 could change your rush-hour commute. Here's how

You're waiting at a red light in a left-turn lane on US 278 near the bridges to Hilton Head Island.
The light changes to green.
Everyone goes but you.
Don't panic.
The traffic signal isn't broken.
You're just not part of the bumper-to-bumper traffic Beaufort County wants to keep moving, but you will get your turn.
Welcome to the new lagging left turn sequence, a wonky term brought to you by the world of transportation engineers.
Likely beginning Wednesday, when you'll get a green arrow for left turns along US 278, from SC 170 to the bridges, will vary depending on the time of day and how many cars are on the road.
The county is "working to get a platoon - a larger group of vehicles with minimal delays" through the Bluffton corridor, Colin Kinton, Beaufort County Director of Transportation, said Tuesday. The lagging left turn is a step in that direction.
It's also a precursor to the adaptive lights that Beaufort County has been designing since 2008.
Here's how the lagging sequence will work.
During morning rush hour, when all lanes headed east toward Hilton Head are bumper-to bumper and a single car is in the left turn lane, those turning will no longer go first. The bumper-to-bumper drivers will.
" (The) initial confusion is that (those turning drivers) think they got skipped." Kinton said .
They haven't — those drivers will get a green arrow at the end of the cycle.
What if no cars are in the left-turn lanes?
The signals are "smart enough" to skip the turning signal altogether, Kinton said.
The county wants drivers to pay extra attention until they become accustomed to the changes.
Kinton said the transportation department is "always making tweaks to the system" with an eye on improving traffic flow.
"We don't set it and forget it," he said.
