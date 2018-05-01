Port Royal morning crash blocks lanes

A multi-vehicle crash reported in Port Royal blocked lanes for nearly an hour Tuesday morning, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office's Emergency Management Division.
The crash happened at the intersection of Ribaut Road and Paris Avenue just before 8 a.m.
All lanes of Ribaut Road were blocked until around 8:55 a.m.
Port Royal police, firefighters and Beaufort County EMS responded to the scene, according to a Town of Port Royal Fire Department Facebook post.
Information on the conditions of the crash or any possible injuries was not immediately available.
