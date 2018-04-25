Pickup catches fire after Port Royal crash, but driver is nowhere to be found

A pickup truck crashed into the guardrail and caught fire Tuesday night on Marina Boulevard in Port Royal, but the driver wasn't at the scene, according to a news release from the Burton Fire District.
When firefighters from the Burton and Beaufort/Port Royal departments responded, the truck had flames coming from the engine compartment, the news release said.
After putting out the blaze, firefighters used a thermal imaging camera and enlisted the help of law enforcement officers to search the area for the driver, according to the release.
No one was found, they said.
The accident happened just before 9:30 p.m. on the roadway leaving the Marine Corp Recruit Depot and heading toward Parris Island Gateway, the news release said.
Firefighters remained on scene for more than two hours until the vehicle was removed due to concerns about a fuel leak.
Comments