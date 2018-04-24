A two-vehicle crash at Fording Island Road and Rose Hill Way injured four people Tuesday afternoon.
Bluffton crash on US 278 sends 4 people to Savannah hospital, blocks traffic

By Joan McDonough And Wade Livingston

April 24, 2018 04:58 PM

A two-vehicle crash on U.S. 278 in Bluffton injured four people Tuesday afternoon, according to Bluffton Township Fire District spokesman Capt. Lee Levesque.

The four injured people were transported to a Savannah hospital with moderate injuries, Levesque said.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. at Fording Island Road and Rose Hill Way, according to initial information from the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The vehicles involved were a white Dean Custom Air work van and a silver Pontiac Aztek, according to an Island Packet reporter at the scene.

The right and center eastbound lanes of U.S. were blocked after the crash, according to an advisory from the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office. Shortly before 5 p.m. traffic was heavily backed up in the eastbound lanes almost to Buckwalter.

Traffic in westbound lanes seemed to be moving at a normal pace.

