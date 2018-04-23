Here are the 3 streets where you'll see road work on Hilton Head this week

Overnight road maintenance work is scheduled for three Hilton Head Island streets this week, according to a news release from the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office on Monday.
Single lane closures are expected and no detours have been planned, according to the Sheriff's Office release, citing information from the Town of Hilton Head Island.
Work will run from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. Tuesday Wednesday and Thursday on Gateway Circle, Summit Drive and North Main Street, between Whooping Crane Way and Hospital Center Boulevard.
Work is also scheduled for 9 p.m. to midnight on Friday along North Main Street.
Drivers are asked to be extra cautious in those areas this week, according to the release.
Comments