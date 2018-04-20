Expect detours during these times on Bluffton's May River Road for the next few weeks

Drivers along May River Road in Bluffton may be detoured starting Sunday night as roadwork related to the Streetscape project enters its final phase, according to a news release from the town.
Crews will be working to clean and fill gaps between the curbing and the pavement's edge from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly.
Work is expected to take two to three weeks, depending on the weather, the news release said.
Drivers in the Old Town area are asked to follow directions from flag crew members and construction zone signs.
The news release detailed the final tasks related to the May River Streetscape project:
- Installation of landscaping, irrigation, lighting and street furnishings
- Installation of a “living fence" — a 6-foot trellis with vines — from Messex Marathon Station to Red Cedar Street
- Final surfacing of May River Road
