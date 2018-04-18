A 2-car Bluffton crash in Sheridan Park landed at least one person in an ambulance

A two-car crash in Bluffton put at least one person on a stretcher Wednesday afternoon.
One person was seen being put on a stretcher and placed into an ambulance around 5:30 p.m., according to an Island Packet reporter at the scene.
The Corvette and Nissan crashed on Sheridan Park Circle near Persimmon Street, Bluffton Township Fire District spokesman Capt. Lee Levesque said.
Initial reports indicated injuries were minor, but there was no immediate information available on what those injuries were or how many people were transported to local hospitals, he said. The number of occupants in each vehicle was also not immediately available.
Traffic was blocked off at Sheridan Park Circle and Pennington Drive, Levesque said.
This story will be updated.
Click here to view Beaufort County traffic cameras.
Comments