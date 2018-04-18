An accident blocked the westbound left lane of S.C. 170 around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Accident blocks lane on SC 170 in Okatie; 2nd vehicle veers off highway in crash

By Lisa Wilson

lwilson@islandpacket.com

April 18, 2018 11:47 AM

An accident blocked the westbound left lane of S.C. 170 near Snake Road for more than an hour on Wednesday.

A news release from the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday said the lane was blocked around 10:30 a.m.

The lane was still blocked about 11:30 a.m., and a fire truck and crashed vehicle could be seen in the turn lane via the county's traffic camera system.

A tow truck could been seen moving the vehicle just before noon.

A second vehicle veered off the highway in the crash, according to witnesses at the scene.

Highway Patrol responded to the accident just before 10:30 a.m., real-time traffic information indicated.

No information about potential injuries was available.

This story will be updated.

