Accident blocks lane on SC 170 in Okatie; 2nd vehicle veers off highway in crash

An accident blocked the westbound left lane of S.C. 170 near Snake Road for more than an hour on Wednesday.
A news release from the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday said the lane was blocked around 10:30 a.m.
The lane was still blocked about 11:30 a.m., and a fire truck and crashed vehicle could be seen in the turn lane via the county's traffic camera system.
A tow truck could been seen moving the vehicle just before noon.
A second vehicle veered off the highway in the crash, according to witnesses at the scene.
Highway Patrol responded to the accident just before 10:30 a.m., real-time traffic information indicated.
No information about potential injuries was available.
This story will be updated.
