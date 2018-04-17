Boundary Street work closes lanes and backs up traffic. Here's what's happening now

Work to remove nonfunctioning utility poles and power lines along Boundary Street in Beaufort began on Tuesday, and lane closures to accommodate equipment and workers caused traffic to back up in the afternoon.
The work is scheduled for Tuesday through Friday, generally between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m, according to a news release last week from the city of Beaufort.
Drivers using the Waze traffic app on Tuesday reported slowdowns from Robert Smalls Parkway to Ribaut Road.
Special machines are being used to pull out the poles, which extend 7 to 10 feet below ground.
Earlier, about 35 miles of power and communications cables were routed through underground conduits.
The $33 million project — funded through a federal grant, penny sales tax and special tax district — is expected to wrap up in May.
