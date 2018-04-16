Drivers alert: Roadwork will close lanes on I-95 near Savannah airport for weeks

Georgia transportation officials have issued a notice for those planning on driving on I-95 over the next few weeks: Expect to encounter roadwork, especially if you are in the area of the Savannah airport.
Along one section of the interstate in Chatham County, lanes will be closed for at least the next 20 days as part of a resurfacing project, according to a news release from the transportation agency.
In addition, drivers may be detoured because some off-ramps and on-ramps will be closed.
On Monday night, workers are scheduled to install concrete barriers to shift northbound traffic to the outside lane and shoulder between milepost 103 and 104, the news release said.
After 10 days, traffic will be shifted to the inside lane and shoulder.
Exit 104 is the exit in Pooler near the Savannah Hilton Head International Airport.
Cory Knox, district construction engineer for the Georgia Department of Transportation, said the lanes are being shifted so "approach slabs" that have settled can be replaced in the area of the Pipemakers Canal, which passes under the highway near Tanger Outlets Savannah.
"For the next 20 days, contractors will be working around the clock to remove and replace these approach slabs," Knox said in a video posted on Twitter.
"Please slow down, drive safe and be alert," Knox said.
An approach slab is the part of the road that provides a transition to a bridge, according to transportation experts.
Also, on Monday and Tuesday nights, between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m., off-ramps and on-ramps will be closed at Pooler's Exit 102, according to the GDOT news release.
Starting Tuesday night, micromilling will be taking place in northbound lanes from I-16 to the South Carolina state line.
Lanes are expected to be closed from 7 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday, and from 7 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday. The section closed will change as the work progresses, the news release says.
Comments