I-95 traffic backs up after collision closes lane just north of Georgia-SC line

A collision in the northbound lanes of I-95 closed the right-hand line and had backed up traffic for miles, according to alerts from transportation officials.
The South Carolina Department of Transportation reported about 11:45 a.m. that the accident happened two miles north of the Georgia-South Carolina state line.
Georgia 511, a Georgia Department of Transportation traffic tool, indicated that traffic was backed up from the scene of the accident, across the state line and nearly to the Jimmy Deloach Parkway in the Port Wentworth area.
Waze driving app users reported near standstill traffic near the state line about 12:30 p.m.
This story will be updated.
