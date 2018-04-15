A 3-vehicle Bluffton crash on US 278 closed multiple lanes of traffic

A three-vehicle crash in Bluffton Sunday afternoon temporarily shut down a pair of lanes around 1 p.m.
The crash on Fording Island Road near Bluffton Road closed the left and center eastbound lanes were shut down after the crash and reopened just before 1:30 p.m., according to advisories from Beaufort County Sheriff's Office.
No injuries were reported, Bluffton Township Fire District spokesman Capt. Lee Levesque said Sunday afternoon.
Two cars and a pickup truck were moved into the median, Beaufort County traffic cameras showed.
