April 15, 2018 6:11 PM

A 3-vehicle Bluffton crash on US 278 closed multiple lanes of traffic

By Joan McDonough

A three-vehicle crash in Bluffton Sunday afternoon temporarily shut down a pair of lanes around 1 p.m.

The crash on Fording Island Road near Bluffton Road closed the left and center eastbound lanes were shut down after the crash and reopened just before 1:30 p.m., according to advisories from Beaufort County Sheriff's Office.

No injuries were reported, Bluffton Township Fire District spokesman Capt. Lee Levesque said Sunday afternoon.

Two cars and a pickup truck were moved into the median, Beaufort County traffic cameras showed.

