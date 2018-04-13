Drivers on Beaufort's Boundary Street are about to see a new view. Here's why

In a milestone for the years-long Boundary Street project in Beaufort, overhead utility lines and poles will be taken down starting next week, according to a news release from the city.
During the work, scheduled for Tuesday through next Friday, some lanes may be temporarily closed. Most of the work is expected to happen between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
One lane of traffic will always be available in each direction, the news release said.
First, workers will remove the lines and then other equipment from the poles, the release explains. Then, special machines will pull out the poles, which extend 7 to 10 feet below ground.
"So much work has gone into this project to get to this point, but having the utility lines and poles come down from Boundary Street is really a milestone," said Neal Pugliese, director of public projects and facilities for the city.
About 35 miles of power and communications cables were routed through conduits buried as part of the Boundary Street project, the release said.
The next step in the work is to finish sidewalks and landscaping, to be followed by final paving and striping of Boundary Street from Neil Road to Sycamore Street at Beaufort City Hall.
More than 100 live oaks, dozens of palm trees, plus 15,000 plants will line the route when it is complete.
The $33 million project — funded through a federal grant, penny sales tax and special tax district — is expected to wrap up in May.
