Overturned vehicle blocking lanes on SC 170; accident backs up Hardeeville traffic

An overturned vehicle at S.C. 170 and Argent Boulevard blocked lanes and slowed traffic during Friday morning's commute, according to a news release from the city of Hardeeville.
An extended-cab pickup was towed from the scene around 8 a.m., photographs from witnesses showed.
Only one southbound lane was open on S.C. 170 for nearly two hours, according to officials.
South Carolina Highway Patrol real-time traffic information indicated officers responded to a collision with injuries at 6:34 a.m.
The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office Emergency Management Division reported the scene was cleared at 8:13 a.m., but traffic remained heavy, according to views from traffic cameras in the area.
Traffic backed up at least from Old Bailey's Road to Pritcher Point Road, according to SC Department of Transportation traffic information.
Traffic also was backed up along Lowcountry Drive and Argent Boulevard, according to reports from the Waze driving app.
No information about injuries was available.
Drivers should expect delays and use caution, the Hardeeville news release said.
This story will be updated.
