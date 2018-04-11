Screenshot
2 injured in US 278 Bluffton crash blocking multiple lanes

By Joan McDonough

April 11, 2018 05:04 PM

Two people were injured in a Bluffton crash on U.S. 278 that shut down two lanes at a major intersection Wednesday afternoon.

The crash at Fording Island Road and Buckwalter Parkway closed the right and center westbound lanes of traffic shortly before 5 p.m., according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office traffic advisory.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 4:30 p.m., Bluffton Township Fire District spokesman Capt. Lee Levesque said around 5 p.m. Two people had minor injuries and were transported to local hospitals.

Only the center lane appeared to be blocked shortly after 5 p.m., but traffic was still moving very slowly. Westbound traffic appeared to be backed up past Rose Hill Plantation around 5 p.m., traffic cameras showed.

This story will be updated.

