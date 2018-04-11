Wreck blocks Bluffton Parkway lanes

A wreck at Bluffton Parkway and Simmonsville Road briefly blocked the westbound lanes of the parkway, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office Emergency Management tweet.
The incident happened around 12:40 p.m. Both lanes were open again just after 1 p.m.
The crash appeared to involve two vehicles, according to Beaufort County traffic cameras.
No word on injuries or the conditions of the crash has been reported. Bluffton police and firefighters responded to the scene.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
