Here are Hilton Head's five hot spots for collisions. Sea Pines Circle is one of them

This week saw record-breaking traffic across Hilton Head Island, which some say is an indication of what the rest of tourism season will be like.

More vehicles traveling the roadways mean more chances for collisions. In 2017 alone, there were 1,065 collisions across the island reported to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office.

But your chances of getting into a wreck are higher at some intersections.

Darrin Shoemaker, the town's traffic and transportation engineer, keeps detailed data regarding collisions on the island. The data records a collision as happening at an intersection if it occurred within 250 feet of approaching it and within 100 feet departing it, he said.





His data mostly aligns with that of the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office, which records collisions to the nearest intersection, according to Lt. Tom Vido.

The top five intersections for collisions are also those that experience some of the highest volumes of HIlton Head traffic, which likely explains the higher number of accidents, Shoemaker said.

In general, he thinks traffic in the southeast flows 10 to 15 miles per hour faster than the speed limit.

"In a lot of areas, they are cognizant of that and set artificial speed limits below that," he said. "We do not do that on Hilton Head Island. We set the speed limits where they need to be."

Because people often travel faster than the speed limit, more collisions may occur.

Here are the top five intersections — from fewest to most collisions — based on Shoemaker's data, from July 1, 2013, until June 30, 2017, the most recent years available:

5: William Hilton Parkway, Spanish Wells Road and Wild Horse Road

This north-end intersection had 67 collisions in the time frame, Shoemaker's data revealed.

Because this intersection is located at the William Hilton Parkway and Cross Island Parkway interchange, there is essentially one way off the island at that point, he said. That could be a factor in the high number of collisions.

4: William Hilton Parkway and Gum Tree Road

Seventy collisions happened at this intersection over the four-year period, according to Shoemaker's data. The sheriff's office shows 132 collisions happening over a five-year period.

3: William Hilton Parkway and Squire Pope Road

Shoemaker's data shows 78 collisions at this intersection over four years. The sheriff's office data shows 137 over five years, making this intersection one of the worst for collisions on the island.

Anyone leaving the island via U.S. 278 must pass through this north-end intersection.

2: William Hilton Parkway and Mathews Drive (north)

There were 86 collisions at the north intersection of William Hilton Parkway and Mathews Drive, according to Shoemaker's data. (Mathews Drive and U.S. 278 also intersect to the south with Folly Field Road).

These crossroads are surrounded by a hub of activity — Sea Turtle Marketplace and other stores are nearby.

Shoemaker's data shows the north intersection also has the second-highest collision rate, not just number of collisions.

Two fatal collisions were reported near this intersection in 2017, one involving a man being ejected from the car, according to the sheriff's office.

1: Sea Pines Circle

A whopping 99 collisions have happened at the Sea Pines Circle during the four-year period of data collected by Shoemaker.

"In a lot of ways, the Sea Pines Circle is like four intersections in one," he said. "It's the island's most frequent reported location for collisions between July 2013 and July of 2017."

According to Shoemaker, the circle also has one of the highest collision rates on the island.