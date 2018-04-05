Scene of fatal wreck in Hardeeville

A motorhome caught fire on interstate 95 in Colleton County Thursday night, killing one person. The trees surrounding the vehicle also caught fire, and traffic was backed up for a few hours, according to the fire department.
Beaufort County traffic cameras showed multiple lanes of U.S. 278 in Bluffton were blocked around 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon following a major crash. Severe injuries were reported in the three-vehicle crash and a helicopter was called, police say.
Bluffton residents have raised concern about litter issues along U.S. 278. Plastic bottles, cardboard, construction materials and other trash cover the medians and roadside. Here's who's responsible for cleaning it up.
A driver lost consciousness at the wheel at Avalon Shores apartment complex in Bluffton Tuesday night, police say. The resulting crash led the driver through the tennis courts, across the pool area and through the gym. Two men were inside the gym
Juan Moreno was pulled over by a South Carolina state trooper earlier this month for failing to obey the state's "move over" law. Instead of cursing his luck, he made this video to inform the public. Here's what he thinks you should know.
Traffic on westbound U.S. 278 was slowed on Friday morning after a traffic incident resulted in an unidentified substance being spilled in the roadway. Westbound traffic was backed up while the Bluffton Township Fire District