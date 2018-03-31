Traffic

March 31, 2018 3:06 PM

Heavy volumes of traffic slowing movement on I-95 for second day in Jasper County

By Teresa Moss

tmoss@islandpacket.com

Traffic is again moving slow Saturday on I-95 through Jasper County, according to an alert sent by the City of Hardeeville at 2:46 p.m.

The alert says to expect delays caused by the "heavy volumes of traffic". Both exits in Hardeeville are affected.

Highway 17 also is seeing an increase in traffic, the alert states.

"Use caution and give yourself extra time to reach your destination," the alert says.

It does not say if any accidents are a cause for the delay.

Crashes caused slow-moving traffic Friday, with reports stating it was near a standstill from Colleton County through Jasper County and into Georgia.

