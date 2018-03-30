I-95 at near standstill through Jasper County to Georgia state line, police say

Parts of lanes of I-95 are reported to be at a near standstill from Colleton County to the Georgia state line on Friday afternoon, according to law enforcement officials.
Lance Cpl. Matt Southern of the SC Highway Patrol said troopers responded to an accident near mile marker 8 on I-95 near the Hilton Head-Bluffton exit around 3:30 p.m. Friday.
According to traffic cameras, a vehicle was on fire on the overpass and the fire appeared to be put out around 5 p.m., but traffic was still congested on southbound I-95.
The Yemassee Police Department posted on Facebook posted that crews responded to an accident near mile marker 38 before 4 p.m. Friday.
Police said vehicles attempting to avert the traffic are exiting onto U.S. Highway 17 ALT and causing severe congestion through the town.
Georgia highway officials report that there are slowdowns in the northbound lanes of the interstate from Port Wentworth to the South Carolina line, and in the southbound lanes from Pooler to Richmond Hill.
Officials say the minor accidents, combined with heavy traffic are causing the major back-ups.
"It's a very busy travel weekend with Easter and Spring Break," Southern said. "So expect delays and congestion."
