Woman airlifted after motorhome goes off I-95 and catches fire in Colleton County

A motorhome went off I-95, crashed into the trees and caught fire Thursday night in Colleton County, according to eyewitness and media reports.
One person died in the accident and a good Samaritan pulled a female passenger from the burning vehicle, according to WCIV.
The woman was transported by helicopter to the Burn Center in Augusta, Georgia, said social media posts by Colleton County Fire Rescue.
The fire also burned a section of woods, but was under control by 8:30 p.m., according to the fire department.
The accident was first reported just after 8 p.m. at Exit 62 (McLeod Road) on the interstate. Traffic in both directions was stopped for about an hour.
Officials reopened one northbound lane and one southbound lane just after 9 p.m., and all lanes were reopened after 11:30 p.m.
