Major crash blocks multiple lanes of US 278 in Bluffton on Thursday afternoon
Beaufort County traffic cameras showed multiple lanes of U.S. 278 in Bluffton were blocked around 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon following a major crash. Severe injuries were reported in the three-vehicle crash and a helicopter was called, police say.
Beaufort County Traffic ManagementAshley Jean Reese
Bluffton residents have raised concern about litter issues along U.S. 278. Plastic bottles, cardboard, construction materials and other trash cover the medians and roadside. Here's who's responsible for cleaning it up.
A driver lost consciousness at the wheel at Avalon Shores apartment complex in Bluffton Tuesday night, police say. The resulting crash led the driver through the tennis courts, across the pool area and through the gym. Two men were inside the gym
Juan Moreno was pulled over by a South Carolina state trooper earlier this month for failing to obey the state's "move over" law. Instead of cursing his luck, he made this video to inform the public. Here's what he thinks you should know.
Traffic on westbound U.S. 278 was slowed on Friday morning after a traffic incident resulted in an unidentified substance being spilled in the roadway. Westbound traffic was backed up while the Bluffton Township Fire District
Beaufort-Port Royal Fire Department firefighters Theodore Garcia, Peter Dontje and Matt Bowsher demonstrate, on Tuesday, the type of air bag lift system that was used to rescue pedestrian trapped beneath a car in downtown Beaufort on Monday.