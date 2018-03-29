Severe injuries, helicopter called for US 278 crash blocking traffic in Bluffton

Four people have been taken to local hospitals following a four-vehicle Bluffton crash on U.S. 278 Thursday afternoon, according to Beaufort County Sheriff's Office and Bluffton Township Fire District.

One dump truck and three cars holding a total of six adults were involved in the crash at Fording Island Road and Buckwalter Road around 3:15 p.m., fire spokesman Capt. Lee Levesque said Thursday afternoon.

One person was flown by helicopter to the Memorial University Medical Center in Savannah, two people were taken by ambulance to Memorial in Savannah and one person was taken by ambulance to Coastal Carolina Hospital, he said.

Specifics on the patients' injuries weren't available, but Levesque said, "we were concerned that all injuries were pretty severe."

The helicopter landed near Subway in the Publix on Buckwalter, a Bluffton Police Department post on Facebook.

The left and center westbound lanes of Fording Island Road were closed to traffic around 3:15 p.m., according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office advisory. Lanes remained closed around 4:30 p.m., but tow trucks were beginning to take the damaged vehicles away, traffic cameras showed. Traffic was backed up at a standstill for several miles.





The Sheriff's Office recommends drivers avoid this area for the time being or to "expect significant delays," according to a second advisory.

Firetrucks, law enforcement vehicles and an ambulance could be seen on scene shortly before 3:30 p.m.

Accident Hwy 278 and Buckwalter Pkwy in Bluffton. Left and Center lanes of Hwy 278 WB are blocked. https://t.co/Mc6RaUc19N — BCSO Emergency Mgmt (@BCSOTraffic) March 29, 2018

This story will be updated.