Boundary Street paving will pause for Easter, but Beaufort drivers will still see work

Beaufort drivers will get a break from Boundary Street paving for the Easter holiday but more work remains remains to be done.
The ongoing road project was expected to wrap up in a few weeks. But final paving work has been pushed back with the cold weather, some landscaping remains and some utility poles are waiting to come down to be able to add the finishing touches.
Milling and asphalt work on Robert Smalls Parkway and Boundary Street is planned at night through Thursday, the city said in its latest release about the road work. The paving work will pause starting Friday through Monday for the holiday.
About 15,000 plants will be delivered next week and shrubs and grass planted on Boundary, Robert Smalls and Polk Street, Neal Pugliese, the city public projects and facilities director, said.
Never miss a local story.
"You're seeing people all over the place doing all kinds of work," he said.
SCE&G, Hargray and Centurylink are still converting to the underground service as part of the work required before utility poles can come down.
Hargray and CenturyLink wires have to come off the poles before the power company takes its wires down and removes the poles. Once the poles are gone, the final landscaping, concrete work and lighting will go in on the northside of the road.
Pugliese said he hopes for the project to be "signed, sealed and delivered" within the next month. City manager Bill Prokop said last week the work, which started in January 2016, was a little more than 80 percent finished.
A separate state project to pave Boundary Street and Carteret street from Greenlawn to Richard V. Woods Memorial Bridge is also underway. Crews are starting work at night this week from Greenlawn Drive to Newcastle Street in the first phase of the work.
No traffic detours are planned as part of the early work.
That paving project is expected to be finished by the end of May, with much of the work at night.
Comments