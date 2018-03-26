Train crashes into tractor-trailer, Lowcountry police department reports

A train hit a tractor-trailer, closing a road and snarling Monday morning's commute just before 8 a.m. in North Charleston, according to posts on the police department's Twitter page.
Ashley Phosphate Road was reported as closed in both directions near Southrail Road for about two hours after the accident.
It was reopened just after 10 a.m., according to the police department.
There were no reported injuries, North Charleston police spokesman Spencer Pryor told Live 5 News.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
