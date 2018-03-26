A tractor-trailer was hit by a train in North Charleston just before 8 a.m. Monday.
A tractor-trailer was hit by a train in North Charleston just before 8 a.m. Monday. North Charleston Police Department
A tractor-trailer was hit by a train in North Charleston just before 8 a.m. Monday. North Charleston Police Department

Traffic

Train crashes into tractor-trailer, Lowcountry police department reports

By Lisa Wilson

lwilson@islandpacket.com

March 26, 2018 09:43 AM

A train hit a tractor-trailer, closing a road and snarling Monday morning's commute just before 8 a.m. in North Charleston, according to posts on the police department's Twitter page.

Ashley Phosphate Road was reported as closed in both directions near Southrail Road for about two hours after the accident.

It was reopened just after 10 a.m., according to the police department.

There were no reported injuries, North Charleston police spokesman Spencer Pryor told Live 5 News.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

  Comments  