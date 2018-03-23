Lane closures start Monday on Hilton Head Island

There will be temporary lane closures on the south end of Hilton Head Island starting Monday.
Crews will be removing the landscaped median on New Orleans Road and installing stormwater infrastructure and pavement on Office Park Road, according to a town news release.
Lane closures and traffic interruptions will happen on New Orleans Road while turning left onto Pope Avenue, and on Office Park Road near Greenwood Drive. Closures will take place between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., according to the release.
Construction is expected to be completed on Saturday March 31.
Comments