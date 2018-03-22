Making a left turn at this dangerous Bluffton intersection is about to get easier

Roadwork at the intersection of U.S. 278 and Buck Island Road in Bluffton could delay traffic in the area Thursday night, according to Beaufort County officials.
The work being done could make future commutes though the area faster, however.
Lanes at the intersection will be closed temporarily for "pavement marking and signal modifications," said a news release from the county.
The changes being made are meant to help traffic making a left turn from Buck Island Road onto U.S. 278 move more efficiently, said Andi Everett, an administrative tech in the county's Traffic and Transportation Engineering Department.
Traffic often backs up along Buck Island Road during the workweek's evening commute hours.
Instead of just one left-turn lane, Everett explained, the intersection will be reconfigured have two.
The lane that leads drivers straight through the intersection into Belfair will also serve as a left-turn lane, she said.
The work is expected to start at 7:30 p.m. and may take four hours, according to the news release.
Motorists are asked to use caution in the area.
After the changes are made Thursday night, the intersection will not function differently for drivers going east or west on U.S. 278.
Last July, Jesse Floyd, a 27-year-old who had been a teacher in Beaufort County and Jasper County schools, and her unborn child were killed in an accident at the intersection when the SUV in which she was a passenger struck a stalled vehicle.
After that accident, S.C. Department of Transportation officials altered the flashing yellow turn signal from westbound U.S. 278 onto Buck Island Road during certain hours.
