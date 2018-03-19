A car was towed from the scene of a Bluffton area crash Monday afternoon after several lanes of U.S. 278 were closed to traffic.
Bluffton area crash closes multiple lanes of US 278 near Tanger 2

By Joan McDonough

March 19, 2018 04:55 PM

A Bluffton area crash closed multiple lanes of U.S. 278 near the Tanger Outlets on Monday afternoon, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office advisory at 4:40 p.m.

The crash at the Tanger 2 entrance shut down all eastbound lanes of traffic, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Injuries were reported in the crash that occurred around 4:30 p.m., according to real-time traffic information from the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

This story will be updated.

