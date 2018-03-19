Bluffton area crash closes multiple lanes of US 278 near Tanger 2

A Bluffton area crash closed multiple lanes of U.S. 278 near the Tanger Outlets on Monday afternoon, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office advisory at 4:40 p.m.
The crash at the Tanger 2 entrance shut down all eastbound lanes of traffic, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Injuries were reported in the crash that occurred around 4:30 p.m., according to real-time traffic information from the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Click here to watch Beaufort County traffic cameras.
Never miss a local story.
This story will be updated.
Comments