Coast Guard member on motorcycle killed in hit-and-run on I-95 in Pooler

A motorcyclist was killed in a hit-and-run accident on I-95 Sunday night, according to the Chatham County Coroner's Office.
Chatham County Deputy Coroner Sarah Smith said the man's identity was being withheld because his next of kin hadn't been notified on Monday afternoon.
Smith said the man was a member of the Coast Guard stationed in Charleston.
The accident was reported by the Georgia Department of Transportation as happening around 9:30 p.m. near mile marker 103 in Pooler. It blocked all southbound lanes for more than two hours.
A description of the vehicle that hit the motorcyclist was not available. WTOC television station identified it as a truck.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
