There will be two traffic checkpoints in Bluffton this weekend

Late night Bluffton drivers can expect two check points Friday and Saturday as the Bluffton Police Department attempts to enforce traffic laws and catch drunk drivers over the St. Patrick's Day weekend.
The department's traffic enforcement team will conduct two safety checkpoints. The first will be from 1 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday morning on westbound Bluffton Parkway near Trotting Hill Lane, according to a police department news release.
The second checkpoint will be at the same time Saturday morning on S.C. 170 near Heritage Parkway.
The checkpoints are aimed at catching impaired drivers and those who disobey other traffic laws. Motorists should expect increased patrols over the weekend on area roadways, the release said.
Never miss a local story.
"The Bluffton Police Department encourages everyone to enjoy their St. Patrick's Day weekend, and to do so responsibly," the release said. "It is our objective to ensure that motorists are being safe and responsible during this St. Patrick's Day weekend."
Comments