Here's what those black tubes crossing Hilton Head's Roads are for

Driving on the island? Here's why you're seeing those black tubes on Hilton Head roads

By Alex Kincaid

June 07, 2018 08:55 AM

Your drive around Hilton Head might be a bit bumpier this week. That’s because black “tube counters” are lining U.S. 278 and other roads.

Darrin Shoemaker, traffic and transportation engineer, said the town is doing an annual traffic count, and the tubes were placed by a town contractor.

The count is traditionally done during the first full week of June, he said.

In some places, there are two tubes.

South Carolina Department of Transportation district six traffic engineer Josh Johnson said previously that when two tubes are placed close together, the speed and type of vehicle can be measured.

“It makes vehicle counts more accurate to have two (tubes),” Johnson said.

The tubes work by pushing a puff of air into a counter on the side of the road when a vehicle drives over them, he said.

The tubes, which showed up this week, will likely be gone soon. Johnson said the tubes are usually only out for three days to a week.

