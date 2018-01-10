Accident near bridge backs up traffic headed from Bluffton to Hilton Head

An accident on U.S. 278 backed up traffic headed from Bluffton to Hilton Head Island during Wednesday morning’s commute.
The accident at Salt Marsh Drive in Bluffton had the center and right lanes blocked about 8:45 a.m.
Traffic was heavy through the area until the accident was cleared a short time later.
Randy Hunter of the Bluffton Township Fire District said there did not appear to be injuries in the accident.
Never miss a local story.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
Lisa Wilson: 843-706-8103, @lisawilsonIPBG
Comments