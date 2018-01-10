Beaufort County traffic camera image
Beaufort County traffic camera image

Traffic

Accident near bridge backs up traffic headed from Bluffton to Hilton Head

By Caitlin Turner And Lisa Wilson

cturner@islandpacket.com

lwilson@islandpacket.com

January 10, 2018 09:02 AM

An accident on U.S. 278 backed up traffic headed from Bluffton to Hilton Head Island during Wednesday morning’s commute.

The accident at Salt Marsh Drive in Bluffton had the center and right lanes blocked about 8:45 a.m.

Traffic was heavy through the area until the accident was cleared a short time later.

Randy Hunter of the Bluffton Township Fire District said there did not appear to be injuries in the accident.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner

Lisa Wilson: 843-706-8103, @lisawilsonIPBG

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Crash on William Hilton Parkway

    These vehicles collided on William Hilton Parkway near Squire Pope Road on Tuesday, January 9, 2018. No word on injuries, but the crash did cause a backup in both the east and westbound lanes of the parkway.

Crash on William Hilton Parkway

Crash on William Hilton Parkway 1:25

Crash on William Hilton Parkway
This project will affect traffic on Hilton Head's south end. Here's what to expect 0:49

This project will affect traffic on Hilton Head's south end. Here's what to expect
One long, snowy I-95 nightmare 0:39

One long, snowy I-95 nightmare

View More Video