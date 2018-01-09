‘Virtually all traffic’ on Hilton Head’s south end will be disrupted next month. Here’s why

More Videos 0:49 This project will affect traffic on Hilton Head's south end. Here's what to expect Pause 1:25 Crash on William Hilton Parkway 0:42 Friday morning view of Boundary Street in Beaufort 0:35 Check out these 4 important people buried at the Beaufort National Cemetery 1:05 From drunk celebrities to machetes, 7 crazy Lowcountry crimes on video in 2017 0:33 Daufuskie Island is losing its longtime watering hole turned community center 0:53 Watch this real-life Forrest Gump on his run through Beaufort this weekend 0:30 Beaufort mom called fat on flight home for holiday confronts insulter 0:50 Bluffton students return to school after snowstorm 2:02 How Carolina alligators behave when their swamp is frozen over Video Link copy Embed Code copy

This project will affect traffic on Hilton Head's south end. Here's what to expect The Town of Hilton Head is about to improve the intersection where Office Park Road, Pope Avenue and New Orleans Road all meet. The work should last from February to June. Here's what the improvements will be and how the town hopes to minimize disruption at this busy intersection.

