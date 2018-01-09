Lanes of U.S. 278 blocked by accident for about hour on Hilton Head

An accident blocked all westbound lanes on U.S. 278 near Squire Pope Road on Hilton Head Island for about 45 minutes on Tuesday, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.
The accident was reported to be cleared by 1:15 p.m.
Firefighters responded to the scene of the accident about 12:30 p.m.
Traffic was diverted into the turn lane around the crash during that time.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
