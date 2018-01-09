Lanes of U.S. 278 blocked by accident for about hour on Hilton Head

More Videos 2:02 How Carolina alligators behave when their swamp is frozen over Pause 0:50 Bluffton students return to school after snowstorm 0:35 Check out these 4 important people buried at the Beaufort National Cemetery 0:53 Watch this real-life Forrest Gump on his run through Beaufort this weekend 0:30 Beaufort mom called fat on flight home for holiday confronts insulter 0:34 You be the judge: which of these Walmart signs is the fairest of them all? 1:05 From drunk celebrities to machetes, 7 crazy Lowcountry crimes on video in 2017 1:25 Crash on William Hilton Parkway 1:51 'Talk about suicide,' SC sheriff says after deputy kills himself 0:33 Daufuskie Island is losing its longtime watering hole turned community center Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Crash on William Hilton Parkway These vehicles collided on William Hilton Parkway near Squire Pope Road on Tuesday, January 9, 2018. No word on injuries, but the crash did cause a backup in both the east and westbound lanes of the parkway. These vehicles collided on William Hilton Parkway near Squire Pope Road on Tuesday, January 9, 2018. No word on injuries, but the crash did cause a backup in both the east and westbound lanes of the parkway. Jay Karr jkarr@islandpacket.com

These vehicles collided on William Hilton Parkway near Squire Pope Road on Tuesday, January 9, 2018. No word on injuries, but the crash did cause a backup in both the east and westbound lanes of the parkway. Jay Karr jkarr@islandpacket.com