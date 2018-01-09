Lanes of U.S. 278 blocked by accident for about hour on Hilton Head

More Videos

How Carolina alligators behave when their swamp is frozen over 2:02

How Carolina alligators behave when their swamp is frozen over

Pause
Bluffton students return to school after snowstorm 0:50

Bluffton students return to school after snowstorm

Check out these 4 important people buried at the Beaufort National Cemetery 0:35

Check out these 4 important people buried at the Beaufort National Cemetery

Watch this real-life Forrest Gump on his run through Beaufort this weekend 0:53

Watch this real-life Forrest Gump on his run through Beaufort this weekend

Beaufort mom called fat on flight home for holiday confronts insulter 0:30

Beaufort mom called fat on flight home for holiday confronts insulter

You be the judge: which of these Walmart signs is the fairest of them all? 0:34

You be the judge: which of these Walmart signs is the fairest of them all?

From drunk celebrities to machetes, 7 crazy Lowcountry crimes on video in 2017 1:05

From drunk celebrities to machetes, 7 crazy Lowcountry crimes on video in 2017

Crash on William Hilton Parkway 1:25

Crash on William Hilton Parkway

'Talk about suicide,' SC sheriff says after deputy kills himself 1:51

'Talk about suicide,' SC sheriff says after deputy kills himself

Daufuskie Island is losing its longtime watering hole turned community center 0:33

Daufuskie Island is losing its longtime watering hole turned community center

  • Crash on William Hilton Parkway

    These vehicles collided on William Hilton Parkway near Squire Pope Road on Tuesday, January 9, 2018. No word on injuries, but the crash did cause a backup in both the east and westbound lanes of the parkway.

These vehicles collided on William Hilton Parkway near Squire Pope Road on Tuesday, January 9, 2018. No word on injuries, but the crash did cause a backup in both the east and westbound lanes of the parkway. Jay Karr jkarr@islandpacket.com
These vehicles collided on William Hilton Parkway near Squire Pope Road on Tuesday, January 9, 2018. No word on injuries, but the crash did cause a backup in both the east and westbound lanes of the parkway. Jay Karr jkarr@islandpacket.com

Traffic

Lanes of U.S. 278 blocked by accident for about hour on Hilton Head

By Lisa Wilson

lwilson@islandpacket.com

January 09, 2018 12:52 PM

UPDATED 19 MINUTES AGO

An accident blocked all westbound lanes on U.S. 278 near Squire Pope Road on Hilton Head Island for about 45 minutes on Tuesday, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

The accident was reported to be cleared by 1:15 p.m.

Firefighters responded to the scene of the accident about 12:30 p.m.

Traffic was diverted into the turn lane around the crash during that time.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Lisa Wilson: 843-706-8103, @lisawilsonIPBG

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

How Carolina alligators behave when their swamp is frozen over 2:02

How Carolina alligators behave when their swamp is frozen over

Pause
Bluffton students return to school after snowstorm 0:50

Bluffton students return to school after snowstorm

Check out these 4 important people buried at the Beaufort National Cemetery 0:35

Check out these 4 important people buried at the Beaufort National Cemetery

Watch this real-life Forrest Gump on his run through Beaufort this weekend 0:53

Watch this real-life Forrest Gump on his run through Beaufort this weekend

Beaufort mom called fat on flight home for holiday confronts insulter 0:30

Beaufort mom called fat on flight home for holiday confronts insulter

You be the judge: which of these Walmart signs is the fairest of them all? 0:34

You be the judge: which of these Walmart signs is the fairest of them all?

From drunk celebrities to machetes, 7 crazy Lowcountry crimes on video in 2017 1:05

From drunk celebrities to machetes, 7 crazy Lowcountry crimes on video in 2017

Crash on William Hilton Parkway 1:25

Crash on William Hilton Parkway

'Talk about suicide,' SC sheriff says after deputy kills himself 1:51

'Talk about suicide,' SC sheriff says after deputy kills himself

Daufuskie Island is losing its longtime watering hole turned community center 0:33

Daufuskie Island is losing its longtime watering hole turned community center

  • Crash on William Hilton Parkway

    These vehicles collided on William Hilton Parkway near Squire Pope Road on Tuesday, January 9, 2018. No word on injuries, but the crash did cause a backup in both the east and westbound lanes of the parkway.

Crash on William Hilton Parkway

View More Video