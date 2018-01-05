‘The dangers are real’: Car kills pedestrian on slick Lowcountry road. Teen charged

The City of North Charleston is warning residents to stay off the slick roads this morning after a car killed a pedestrian, according to the city’s Twitter account.
The fatal accident occurred this morning when a vehicle slid off Ladson Road, the City of North Charleston tweeted.
“The dangers are real,” the tweet warned.
The accident occurred just hours after North Charleston Mayor Keith Summay declared a state of emergency and prohibited driving on public roads within city limits for non-necessary travel.
17-year-old Bryan Mejia was charged for driving too fast for conditions after the incident, North Charleston Police said, WCSC reported.
The state of emergency in the city is was lifted at 2 p.m.
THE DANGERS ARE REAL. This morning, a driver slid off of Ladson Road and killed a pedestrian. Huge patches of ice all over the city. Stay at home. State of emergency still in effect. #chstrfc #chswx pic.twitter.com/CV62ZHIbIi— North Charleston (@NorthCharleston) January 5, 2018
The Charleston International Airport received 5 inches of snow Wednesday, while Beaufort County got an estimated 3-4 inches, according to the National Weather Service.
South Carolina officials warned of slick road conditions Friday morning.
People keep asking me about the conditions of the roadways. Here is a video that I just took. This should answer all of your questions. pic.twitter.com/XOB5YD6AEE— Trooper Bob (@TrooperBob_SCHP) January 5, 2018
In Beaufort County, slick spots remained on the roads as temperatures lingered around 28 degrees at 10 a.m. Friday. A car overturned in the median along U.S. 278 around 9:50 a.m. Officials have not clarified whether or not that accident was weather-related.
According to SCDOT, ice patches were reported Friday morning in Beaufort and Jasper counties on the following highways:
▪ U.S. 17
▪ U.S. 21
▪ U.S. 278
▪ S.C. 3
▪ S.C. 46
▪ S.C. 116
▪ S.C. 170
▪ S.C. 336
▪ S.C. 462
▪ S.C. 652
▪ S.C. 802
▪ Secondary roads
A majority of the bridges in Beaufort County were opened as of Friday morning, but officials warned motorists to use caution as temperatures are expected to fall into the low 20s Friday night.
