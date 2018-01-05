‘The dangers are real’: Car kills pedestrian on slick Lowcountry road. Teen charged

More Videos 0:42 Friday morning view of Boundary Street in Beaufort Pause 0:32 Bluffton Police close portion of Bluffton Parkway 1:51 Ice-covered roads on Hilton Head near Sea Pines, on Cross Island Parkway Thursday 0:52 Overturned truck removed from 278 median 0:49 Commute nightmare: Snow, ice bring I-95 traffic to a standstill Wednesday evening 0:51 Crash on Bluffton Flyover from ice, traffic still moving on bridges around 10 a.m. 1:26 Friday morning Hilton Head and Bluffton road and traffic report 0:34 A look inside the Charleston Museum 0:17 How do you sled Lowcountry-style? On an alligator of course 0:33 Daufuskie Island is losing its longtime watering hole turned community center Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Cars still flipping, wheels spinning Friday morning across Lowcountry from icy roads Two days after the first big snowstorm to hit the Lowcountry in years, roadways remained icy from Georgia to north of Charleston. Multiple crashes were reported Friday morning, and South Carolina Highway Patrol 'Trooper Bob' tweeted this video of a truck spinning its tires in Summerville, where more than 7 inches of snow was reported. Two days after the first big snowstorm to hit the Lowcountry in years, roadways remained icy from Georgia to north of Charleston. Multiple crashes were reported Friday morning, and South Carolina Highway Patrol 'Trooper Bob' tweeted this video of a truck spinning its tires in Summerville, where more than 7 inches of snow was reported. Ashley Jean Reese areese@islandpacket.com

