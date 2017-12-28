Submitted
Submitted Yemassee Police Department
Traffic

The interstate is not a friend to anyone in a hurry in Hardeeville, Yemassee — again

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

December 28, 2017 06:53 PM

With traveling in season around the holidays, I-95 was backed up again on Thursday after a particularly slow-moving afternoon and evening on Wednesday.

Thursday afternoon and evening, the Yemassee Police Department reported southbound traffic moving at a “slow crawl” around U.S. 17 Alt and I-95 approximately between mile markers 39 and 28, police spokesman Matt Garnes said. Officers were out directing traffic to help with the flow.

A South Carolina Department of Transportation online map showed significant traffic back-up in that area, as well as through the Hardeeville area along I-95. Approximately 15 miles of the interstate from the Switzerland area to the Georgia state line was near or below 30 mph in the southbound lanes, the map showed.

South Carolina Highway Patrol did not list any collisions or other traffic-impeding incidents along I-95 in Jasper County or Hampton County around 6:30 p.m.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

