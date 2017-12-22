Traveling for the holidays? SCDOT has an early Christmas present for you

Travel during the holidays can be a nightmare, and not just by air. Roadways from coast to coast fill up, and the Palmetto State is no exception.
Fortunately, the South Carolina Department of Transportation has an early gift to make your drive go a little smoother.
Starting at 6 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 22, it will suspend all non emergency lane closures on interstate highways, according to a press release issued Tuesday. The suspension will be in effect until 10 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 3.
SCDOT is also working to ensure efficient travel off interstates, according to their release.
“Lane closures, road closures, shoulder closures, pacing operations or any operations that will impact the efficient flow of traffic or hinder normal traffic operations on non-interstate routes during the Christmas holidays are also prohibited unless otherwise directed by the department,” the release said.
If you want to keep track of traffic and road conditions while making any holiday treks, you can use SCDOT's real-time traffic information system, 511, which is accessible by dialing 511, on the web at 511SC.org, or by download the free app.
If you’re more concerned with the price you’ll pay at the pump than the traffic you might have to battle, Gas Buddy says the current South Carolina average for a gallon of gas is $2.17. That is cheaper than our neighbors to the north and south, with Georgia at $2.26 and North Carolina averaging $2.32.
AAA expects more than 1.3 million South Carolinians to travel on the state’s roads during the holidays, WTOC reports.
AAA Holiday Travel Tips
- Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained. If maintenance is not up to date, have your car and tires inspected before you take a long drive.
- Map your route in advance and be prepared for busy roads during the most popular times of the year. If possible, consider leaving earlier or later to avoid heavy traffic.
- Keep anything of value in the trunk or covered storage area.
- If you’re traveling with children, remind them not to talk to strangers. Go with them on bathroom breaks and give them whistles to be used only if the family gets separated.
- Have roadside assistance contact information on hand, in case an incident occurs on the road.
- In case of an emergency, keep a cell phone and charger with you at all times. AAA and many other companies offer smart phone applications that enable motorists to request help without making a phone call.
