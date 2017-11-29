Staff photo
Going to Bluffton’s Christmas parade Saturday? Here are the roads you should avoid.

By Posted by Lucas High

lhigh@islandpacket.com

November 29, 2017 06:22 AM

Roads along Bluffton’s Christmas parade route will close at 8 a.m. Saturday, according to a news release from the Bluffton Police Department.

Those roads are:

▪ Bridge Street

▪ Calhoun Street from Bridge Street to May River Road

▪ May River Road from Calhoun Street to Pin Oak Street

▪ Pin Oak Street from May River Road to 9th Avenue

No parking will be allowed along the parade route beginning at 7 a.m., according to the department news release. Vehicles will be towed at the owner’s expense.

