Going to Bluffton’s Christmas parade Saturday? Here are the roads you should avoid.

Roads along Bluffton’s Christmas parade route will close at 8 a.m. Saturday, according to a news release from the Bluffton Police Department.
Those roads are:
▪ Bridge Street
▪ Calhoun Street from Bridge Street to May River Road
▪ May River Road from Calhoun Street to Pin Oak Street
▪ Pin Oak Street from May River Road to 9th Avenue
No parking will be allowed along the parade route beginning at 7 a.m., according to the department news release. Vehicles will be towed at the owner’s expense.
