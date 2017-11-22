Parris Island firefighter dies in Savannah 3-car crash the day before Thanksgiving

A 33-year-old firefighter died in a three-vehicle crash in Savannah early Wednesday morning.
Mark Hummeldorf, was gravely injured in the 5:45 a.m. crash on Abercorn Street near Rio Road and died a short time later at a local hospital, according to a Savannah Chatham Metropolitan Police Department news release.
According to police, Hummeldorf was traveling eastbound when his Chevrolet Impala was struck by a 61-year-old female driver’s vehicle that “suddenly crossed lanes” forcing Hummeldorf’s vehicle into westbound traffic. His vehicle then struck a Volvo S70 in the westbound lanes driven by a 45-year-old man.
Hummeldorf was a former member of the Savannah Fire Department before he joined Parris Island Fire Rescue about a year ago, WJCL reported. He served in Savannah for about 5 years and was an advanced firefighter before his departure, according to WSAV.
We are all saddened by the loss of a former member who was killed this morning in a car accident. More details to follow and members needing CISM the team has been activated.— IAFF574 Savannah (@IAFF574) November 22, 2017
The two other drivers involved in the crash had non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. The department’s Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating the crash.
Anyone with information about the crash can call SCMPD Traffic at 912-525-2421.
