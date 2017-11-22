Traffic

Parris Island firefighter dies in Savannah 3-car crash the day before Thanksgiving

A 33-year-old firefighter died in a three-vehicle crash in Savannah early Wednesday morning.

Mark Hummeldorf, was gravely injured in the 5:45 a.m. crash on Abercorn Street near Rio Road and died a short time later at a local hospital, according to a Savannah Chatham Metropolitan Police Department news release.

According to police, Hummeldorf was traveling eastbound when his Chevrolet Impala was struck by a 61-year-old female driver’s vehicle that “suddenly crossed lanes” forcing Hummeldorf’s vehicle into westbound traffic. His vehicle then struck a Volvo S70 in the westbound lanes driven by a 45-year-old man.

Hummeldorf was a former member of the Savannah Fire Department before he joined Parris Island Fire Rescue about a year ago, WJCL reported. He served in Savannah for about 5 years and was an advanced firefighter before his departure, according to WSAV.

The two other drivers involved in the crash had non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. The department’s Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash can call SCMPD Traffic at 912-525-2421.

