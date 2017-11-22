Crash on Hilton Head’s north end cleared, U.S. 278 reopened

Lanes were reopened after a Hilton Head Island crash on U.S. 278 blocked one lane of traffic Wednesday afternoon, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office advisory.
The crash happened just before 3:30 p.m. near William Hilton Parkway and Wilborn Road, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The left westbound lane — off-island traffic — was blocked until shortly before 4 p.m.
Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue spokeswoman and fire marshall Joheida Fister said no one involved in the crash was transported to the hospital.
A Beaufort County traffic camera at Gumtree Road showed multiple emergency vehicles in the left lane and at least one vehicle on the grassy median.
This crash followed another U.S. 278 crash in Bluffton that cleared just before the Hilton Head collision.
